Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Budget Phone of the Year - Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and More

Here are the Tech and Auto Awards nominations for this year's Budget Phone of the Year.

Updated:December 3, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Affordable smartphones are no longer about compromises. While the wheels have been in motion for a while now, the ever-improving hardware that powers the more affordable phones, as well as software, has truly improved the experience of using a smartphone priced less than Rs 20,000. No longer do affordable phones have to be a compromise to use. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

The budget phone category has always been quite exciting, and this year was no less as a number of devices were launched. We saw stiff competition between Xiaomi and Realme both of which launched a variety of handsets throughout the year. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 series and then updated it with all-new Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro, while Realme tried to compete with its Realme 5 series. Even Samsung upped its game by launching a slew of handsets under its new Galaxy M series.

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

The public voting is on as we speak, and you can also get in on the action at the News18 Tech and Auto Awards website.

