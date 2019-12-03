Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Camera Phone of the Year - Huawei P30 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro and More

One of the most important features, when you buy a smartphone, is the camera. It was quite shocking to see this year's Pixel 4 unable to live up to our expectations. What was even more surprising that Google couldn't bring it to India due to the Soli radar. Having said that, we saw some incredible smartphone cameras this year with manufacturers using the most cutting edge technology. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

Huawei launched the P30 Pro which offers up to 50x zoom and incredible low light performance. No wonder it is rated as one of the best camera phones of 2019. The phone features a quad camera setup, with a 40-megapixel, 20-megapixel, 8-megapixel and a Time of Depth 3D camera all working together to take photos which can only be defined as unmatched in terms of the sheer detailing that they can reproduce. Apple also took a massive leap in terms of photography with the new iPhone 11 range with the Pro variants getting a triple camera setup along with smart HDR capabilities, merged with Apple's AI-based Deep Fusion tech. Even OnePlus took a shot with its 48-megapixel camera equipped OnePlus 7T Pro.

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

The public voting is on as we speak, and you can also get in on the action at the News18 Tech and Auto Awards website.

