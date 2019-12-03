Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Computing Device of the Year- XPS 13, HP Spectre x360 and More

The computing device space has seen a variety of form factors co-exist for a while now. You have the conventional laptops, the slim and light laptops, convertibles that can be detached from the keyboard base to use as a tablet, and hybrid computing devices. While they may look and behave differently, the mission is the same. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

This year Dell introduced the new XPS 13, which has been one of the best Windows ultrabook year after year. Bringing subtle changes, the latest model yet again impressed us by nailing most of the crucial features. Even Asus brought some cool innovation this year with the new ZenBook Pro Duo sporting a wide secondary display sitting above the keyboard. HP's Spectre x360 also grabbed some eyeballs with its premium fliping design while Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon wooed everyone with its lightweight yet sturdy design.

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

The public voting is on as we speak, and you can also get in on the action at the News18 Tech and Auto Awards website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.