Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Gadget of the Year - Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV, Samsung Galaxy Fold and More

This is the award category that salutes the innovation and improvement across all popular product genres we have seen in the last one year. This includes the best launches from the space of wearables, cameras, televisions and audio products. Each of the nominations from their category is the benchmark device within their ecosystem. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

The Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV redefines a cutting edge television and is beating rivals who had been using OLED for much longer. In the smartphone space, we saw Samsung finally managing to launch its premium foldable phone which is clearly a pinnacle when it comes to the evolution of smartphone design. We also saw Bose pushing the boundaries this year by introducing a pair of sunglasses that let you listen to music. We particularly also liked the Dyson Lighcycle, which might look like an ordinary table lamp, but it is way more sophisticated than you think. Using data such as time, date and GPS coordinates, it can calculate the exact brightness and colour temperature of the natural light around you.

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

The public voting is on as we speak, and you can also get in on the action at the News18 Tech and Auto Awards website.

