Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Gaming Laptop of the Year - Alienware Area 51m, HP Omen X 2S and More

Gaming has seen a massive shift in the past few years with manufacturers shrinking down their chips to make them fit inside portable machines. Gaming laptops have always been a niche category, but not anymore. You now have the flexibility to choose between entry-level notebooks for light gaming, or a heavy-duty powerhouse that can match up to the performance of desktops. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

Some of the most prominent gaming laptops that we saw this year includes the Alienware Area 51m which is outfitted with upgradable hardware including the processor and GPU. Then there is the HP Omen X 2S which comes with impressive hardware and a secondary display for enhanced multitasking experience. We also loved the Asus ROG Zephyrus S which packs immense power in a super-slim chassis.

The nominees for the Gaming laptop of the year are:

-Lenovo Legion Y540

-HP Omen X 2S

-Asus ROG Zephyrus S

-Acer Predator Helios 500

-Alienware Area 51m

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

The public voting is on as we speak, and you can also get in on the action at the News18 Tech & Auto Awards website.

