Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Gaming Phone of the Year - Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2 and More

Now gaming has not been limited to PCs and consoles. We saw a bunch of smartphones launch this year having a strong focus on gaming. With the arrival of high-end graphics-intensive games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and COD Mobile, gaming smartphones have become quite the fad offering powerful hardware with enhanced cooling and some flashy RGB lighting. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

This year we saw some impressive options including the mighty powerful Asus ROG Phone 2, the Nubia Red Magic 3S and the Black Shark 2. While smartphones like the OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro were not marketed as gaming phones, but both the manufacturers made an effort to enhance the experience by adding extra software features.

The nominees for the Gaming smartphone of the year are:

-Asus ROG Phone II

-Black Shark 2

-Nubia Red Magic 3s

-OnePlus 7T

-Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

