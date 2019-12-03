Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Smart TV of the Year - Samsung The Frame, Mi TV 4X and More

Last year we saw a boom in the smart TV space thanks to Xiaomi ushering its affordable range of Mi TVs to India. Not to mention the popularity of streaming services. The trend continued in 2019 with brands launching some cutting edge televisions keeping in mind the needs of the consumers as well as price. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

Samsung introduced the gorgeous looking The Frame TV with an impressive 55-inch QLED panel earlier this year. On the other hand, Xiaomi added more models to its Mi TV lineup loaded with Android TV, 4K resolution panels and affordable price tags. We also saw a new entrant this year. OnePlus launched its smart TV range with a premium design and QLED displays with one of the models featuring a slide-out soundbar. The OnePlus TV range also supports Amazon Alexa and runs on a slightly tuned version of Android TV.

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.



