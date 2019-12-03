Tech and Auto Awards 2019 | Nominations for Smartphone of the Year - iPhone 11, Redmi K20 Pro and More

The News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 smartphone of the year category looks at the very best smartphones launched in India over the past one year. Yet again, we saw a whole lot of phones being launched, and that made it even tougher to pick the final five nominations. The jury will surely have a tough time picking a winner. This year will be the third iteration of the Tech and Auto Awards which India's first Technology and Automotive Awards, celebrating the confluence of connectivity and mobility. After a stupendous first two editions, the third edition will be live on December 10 at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. It is expected that Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Science and Technology, will also be in attendance.

We saw quite a few promising launches this year and there was stiff competition at all price points, including the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro, which arguably is one of the best affordable flagships. Considering the price of this phone, it has a lot to offer. You get power-packed performance, a great display, long battery life with fast charging, best-in-class cameras, a premium design and the list goes on. The very fact that this year’s entry point into the iPhone line-up was Rs 10,000 or so lesser than last year, proved to be a priceless advantage for Apple. The new iPhone 11, which is technically an update to the iPhone XR, offers an incredible set of cameras surpassing the Pixel. Not just that, it also comes with an improved performance package with an advanced AI chip. It also turned out to be one of the popular iPhones with preorders being sold out within hours of going live. We also saw the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first smartphone with a folding display. The handset stands-out with its unique persona despite being priced upwards of Rs 1,60,000. Of course, we also saw OnePlus hitting hard with its flagship killer, the OnePlus 7T offering a balance of price and performance.

The tech nominations will be judged Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone technology website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

The public voting is on as we speak, and you can also get in on the action at the News18 Tech and Auto Awards website.

