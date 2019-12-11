Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro is the Camera Phone of the Year

The contenders for the camera phone of the year included the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Apple iPhone 11 Pro is the Camera Phone of the Year
The contenders for the camera phone of the year included the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

For this year's Tech and Auto Awards we chose five smartphones with brilliant camera capabilities. Manufacturers brought in serious camera tech this year with Apple upgrading to a triple camera setup with advanced software and machine learning abilities on the iPhone 11 Pro. Huawei once again proved that it means business, with the P30 Pro offering a quad-camera with up to 50x zoom and impressive low-light. The contenders for the camera phone of the year included the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 3a, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The crown, however, goes to the iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11 Pro came with a triple camera setup at the back, which was a big highlight this year. It included a wide camera, a telephoto camera and an ultra-wide camera all offering 12-megapixel resolution with different apertures. The Ultra-Wide camera included an f/2.4 aperture, the Wide camera had an f/1.8 aperture and the Telephoto had an f/2.0 aperture. The wide and telephoto cameras came with a six-element lens while the ultrawide included a five-element lens. The wide camera featured what Apple calls the 100-percent focus pixels. The camera also came with a new Night Mode, a combined effort of the new hardware as well as the new image processing software. Low light photos on an iPhone never truly looked this good. Even the smart HDR saw massive improvement offering better optimization to differentiate between different elements in the same frame and treat them differently. Here is our full review.

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cybersecurity. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

