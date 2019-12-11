Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
Tech
Tech
1-min read

Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Asus ROG Phone II Grabs Gaming Phone of the Year Award

The nominees for gaming phone of the year included the Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3s, OnePlus 7T and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
The gaming smartphone category grabbed the attention of a lot of consumers this year. With the arrival of high-end graphics-intensive games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and COD Mobile, it is clear that gaming is no longer limited to PCs or consoles. We saw a bunch of smartphones launch this year having a strong focus on gaming by offering mighty powerful hardware with enhanced cooling, some flashy RGB lighting and optimized software. The nominees for gaming phone of the year included the Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3s, OnePlus 7T and Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. No prizes for guessing, but the winner was clearly the Asus ROG Phone II.

Asus has been a strong competitor in the PC gaming space offering a wide range of products ranging from core hardware internals to gaming laptops. Last year it ventured into the gaming smartphone space by launching a behemoth of a phone. Not only did the company give it beefy specs but also the Republic of Gamers or ROG branding. The ROG Phone was definitely unlike any gaming smartphone on the market, with an edgy design and high-performance package, splashed with a variety of add-on accessories.

This year the company refined the concept and brought the ROG Phone II. While it still comes with top of the line features, Asus has played a smart game with the pricing. Unlike the original ROG Phone, which launched with a price tag going upwards of Rs 60,000, the successor has been launched for Rs 37,999 for the base variant and Rs 59,999 for a higher-RAM and storage variant. Here's our full review of the device.

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cybersecurity. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.



