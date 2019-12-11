Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Alienware Area 51m Wins Gaming Laptop of the Year

The gaming industry has seen a massive shift in the past few years with manufacturers shrinking down their chips to make them fit inside portable machines. Gaming laptops have always been a niche category, but not anymore. You now have the flexibility to choose between entry-level notebooks for light gaming or a heavy-duty powerhouse that can match up to the performance of desktops. This year, the Tech and Auto Awards added the category for gaming laptop of the year. The nominations included the Lenovo Legion Y540, HP Omen X 2S, Asus ROG Zephyrus S, Acer Predator Helios 500 and the Alienware Area 51m. While we absolutely loved the Omen X, the award was bagged by the Alienware Area 51m.

Now who doesn't know the Alienware brand? The highly popular gaming notebook maker made a solid statement with the Alienware Area 51m. It is one of the most powerful portable machines out there featuring a desktop-class processor and GPU. That's not all, the company is giving users the option to upgrade the components including the memory, storage, processor and GPU, making it the only gaming notebook to offer this kind of upgradeability. The Area 51m is definitely the most unique gaming notebook that you can buy today.

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cybersecurity. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.