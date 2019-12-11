Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the Undisputed Smartphone of The Year

The News18 Tech And Auto Awards 2019 witnessed some serious competition for the Smartphone of The Year category, perhaps the most exciting category among all. The contenders for the throne included the Apple iPhone 11, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold. In the end, after some very serious deliberations, the Galaxy Note 10+ emerged as the undisputed smartphone of the year.

The Galaxy Note was a path defining series bringing large-screen smartphones at a time when consumers believed that large phones make no sense. From a niche product to flagship productivity workhorse, the latest Galaxy Note 10+ is truly one of the best Android devices out there. It brings in an excellent AMOLED display, big battery with 45W fast charging capabilities, powerful hardware with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and of course the S-Pen. In the design department, it feels more futuristic than any other phone especially the Aura Glow variant that has a mirror-like finish at the back giving off this rainbow effect when light hits at certain angles. Even the cameras are pretty good on the device capable of taking some nice and sharp photos.

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cybersecurity. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

