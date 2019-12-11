Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is the Undisputed Smartphone of The Year
The contenders for the throne included the Apple iPhone 11, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
The contenders for the throne included the Apple iPhone 11, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
The News18 Tech And Auto Awards 2019 witnessed some serious competition for the Smartphone of The Year category, perhaps the most exciting category among all. The contenders for the throne included the Apple iPhone 11, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and the Samsung Galaxy Fold. In the end, after some very serious deliberations, the Galaxy Note 10+ emerged as the undisputed smartphone of the year.
The Galaxy Note was a path defining series bringing large-screen smartphones at a time when consumers believed that large phones make no sense. From a niche product to flagship productivity workhorse, the latest Galaxy Note 10+ is truly one of the best Android devices out there. It brings in an excellent AMOLED display, big battery with 45W fast charging capabilities, powerful hardware with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and of course the S-Pen. In the design department, it feels more futuristic than any other phone especially the Aura Glow variant that has a mirror-like finish at the back giving off this rainbow effect when light hits at certain angles. Even the cameras are pretty good on the device capable of taking some nice and sharp photos.
News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cybersecurity. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha's Accounts are the Most Tweeted About in 2019
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway