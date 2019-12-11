Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is Awarded as Budget Phone of the Year
The nominees for this year's budget phone of the year award included the Realme 5 Pro, Nokia 7.2, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi K20.
The nominees for this year's budget phone of the year award included the Realme 5 Pro, Nokia 7.2, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi K20.
Affordable or budget phones are of the most popular categories especially when it comes to the Indian smartphone market. The nominees for this year's budget phone of the year award included the Realme 5 Pro, Nokia 7.2, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi K20. Not only is this category very popular, but is also the most competitive as manufacturers released a whole bunch of devices throughout the year. In the end, the winner was none other than the Redmi Note 8 Pro/Realme 5 Pro.
Xiaomi manages to tick off most of the boxes on the checklist when they roll out a new phone and the did a fine job with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The smartphone is clearly a class apart offering an impressive design language, a bright display, and a solid performance package. It even offers a quad-camera setup bringing versatility to users who like to experiment with their photography. We were quite impressed with the handset, so much so, it managed to trump the company's previously launched sub-Rs 20,000 offering, the Redmi K20. Read our full review of the Redmi Note 8 Pro over here.
News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cybersecurity. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Napoli Sack Carlo Ancelotti After Reaching Last 16 of UEFA Champions League
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
- Woman Catches Her Boyfriend Cheating After Fitbit Records 'Unusual Activity' at 4 AM
- Drag Shows, Books and Films: India's Queer Community Comes Together for First Rainbow Lit Fest