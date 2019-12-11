Tech And Auto Awards 2019 Winners: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is Awarded as Budget Phone of the Year

Affordable or budget phones are of the most popular categories especially when it comes to the Indian smartphone market. The nominees for this year's budget phone of the year award included the Realme 5 Pro, Nokia 7.2, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi K20. Not only is this category very popular, but is also the most competitive as manufacturers released a whole bunch of devices throughout the year. In the end, the winner was none other than the Redmi Note 8 Pro/Realme 5 Pro.

Xiaomi manages to tick off most of the boxes on the checklist when they roll out a new phone and the did a fine job with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The smartphone is clearly a class apart offering an impressive design language, a bright display, and a solid performance package. It even offers a quad-camera setup bringing versatility to users who like to experiment with their photography. We were quite impressed with the handset, so much so, it managed to trump the company's previously launched sub-Rs 20,000 offering, the Redmi K20. Read our full review of the Redmi Note 8 Pro over here.

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cybersecurity. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar who the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.