Tech & Auto Awards 2019: Samsung Galaxy Fold is the Gadget of the Year

Over the past 12 months, we have seen some of the finest gadgets across different categories make their mark. They not only set the benchmark in their ecosystem, but perhaps also gave us a glimpse into what the future may hold. The Samsung Galaxy Fold has emerged at the winner of the Gadget of The Year gong at the News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019. The futuristic foldable phone was competing against the gorgeous Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV, the powerful Apple iPad Pro 12.9, the cutting-edge Dyson Lightcycle and the unique Bose Frames augmented reality audio sunglasses.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold potentially gives us a glimpse into the future. This foldable phone has a 4.6-inch display, only to unfold the magnificent 7.3-inch display. The Galaxy Fold is the first (and as yet only) foldable phone to have gone on sale in India. Samsung has given this cutting-edge performance as well, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, as well as 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 4,380mAh of total battery capacity is divided between two battery packs, such is the smartness that resides below the beautiful glass and metal of the Galaxy Fold. You can read more about it in our review here. https://www.news18.com/news/tech/samsung-galaxy-fold-review-resistance-is-futile-just-go-and-buy-one-if-you-can-2378257.html

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cyber security. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar, the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

