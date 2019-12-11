Tech And Auto Awards 2019: Sony Bravia A9G is the Smart TV of the Year

It has been rumbling for a while, but this is the year when smart TVs truly became smart. With better televisions now available at more affordable price points, it becomes imperative to push forward the boundaries of innovation for the premium flagship televisions. The brilliant Sony Bravia A9G has emerged at the winner of the Smart TV of The Year award at the News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019. The Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV was competing against the very popular OnePlus TV series, the art inspiration of the Samsung The Frame QLED, the German precision of the Metz OLED Android TV and the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4X series.

The Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV undoubtedly sets the new benchmark for smart TVs. You can buy this in the 55-inch and 65-inch screen size options. The OLED panel ticks off the checklist—4K (3840 X 2160 resolution), HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG), HDR Gaming, Triluminos Display and the brilliant Picture Processor X1 Ultimate image processing. Top notch foundations then. One of the reasons why Sony has managed to keep the Bravia A9G OLED Master Series so slim is because there are no speakers on this TV, except two rear mounted woofers. The technical term is Acoustic Surface Audio+ and basically, this means that the sound emerges from within the depths of the display itself. There are actuators placed behind the display panel, which vibrate the screen and produce sound. You can read more about it in our review here. https://www.news18.com/news/tech/sony-bravia-a9g-oled-master-series-review-the-tv-to-buy-if-you-are-rich-enough-2316519.html

News18.com hosted the third edition of the Tech & Auto Awards on December 10 in New Delhi to celebrate and honor the products and innovations in the technology space as well as the automobile industry in India. The theme for this year’s awards revolved around two pertinent issues—sustainable mobility and cyber security. The tech nominations were judged by Nishant Padhiar, the editor of Stuff and What Hi-Fi publications, Deepak Dhingra who heads the editorial operations of 91 Mobiles, Ershad Kaleebullah who heads TheMrPhone website and industry veterans Ashish Bhatia and Nimish Dubey.

