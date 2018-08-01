Tech Hacks: 10 Ways To Make Your Interactions With Gadgets More Productive

(Image: News18.com)

In this digital world hacks are something we depend upon for quicker results. Keeping that in mind we have compiled a list of 10 of our favourite tech life hacks you can use to simplify your day to day work.# Want to charge your phone faster? Put it in Airplane Mode.# Want to play Tetris on Mac? Open Terminal, type Emacs then press Enter. Press ESC + X, type 'Tetris' and Enter. Use the arrow keys to move and rotate your Tetris blocks# For an equal split of sound of your tunes when sharing your headphones with a friend, turn on the Mono audio option on your phone.Here how you can do that in an iPhone:- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.- Tap on General.- Tap on Accessibility.- Under the Hearing section, turn On the option for Mono Audio.# Saving an Excel file as an .XLSB will shrink the size by half or 75%.How to do it:- Save your work in Excel by COMMAND + S- This window will pop up- Select the file format option highlighted with Blue.# In the iPhone Calculator app, swipe left or right to delete the last number.# If you need to remember the time for something, make a miss call to any number to get a timestamp# Have a lot of tabs open on Chrome? Use COMMAND + 1,2,3 to go to specific tabs based on their position, or use COMMAND + TAB to just cycle through the tabs.# Learned a new word but not sure how to use it? Google the word then refine the search results to “News” to see the word in practical use.# When playing a mobile game, the easiest way to stop ads is to play it in Airplane Mode. A lot of new phones these days have dedicated game mode inside them.How to turn on Game Mode- Open Settings from your home screen and or app drawer.- Swipe up to scroll down.- Tap Advanced Features.- Tap Games.- Tap Game Mode or Game Launcher to learn more about their features and find the toggle switch for them on or off.- Tap the switch to turn Game Mode on.