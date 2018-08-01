English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tech Hacks: 10 Ways To Make Your Interactions With Gadgets More Productive
Here are ten of our favourite tech life hacks you can use to simplify your day to day work.
Here are the top tech hacks that you must know. (Image: News18.com)
In this digital world hacks are something we depend upon for quicker results. Keeping that in mind we have compiled a list of 10 of our favourite tech life hacks you can use to simplify your day to day work.
# Want to charge your phone faster? Put it in Airplane Mode.
(Image: News18.com)
# Want to play Tetris on Mac? Open Terminal, type Emacs then press Enter. Press ESC + X, type 'Tetris' and Enter. Use the arrow keys to move and rotate your Tetris blocks
# For an equal split of sound of your tunes when sharing your headphones with a friend, turn on the Mono audio option on your phone.
Here how you can do that in an iPhone:
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on General.
- Tap on Accessibility.
- Under the Hearing section, turn On the option for Mono Audio.
# Saving an Excel file as an .XLSB will shrink the size by half or 75%.
How to do it:
- Save your work in Excel by COMMAND + S
- This window will pop up
- Select the file format option highlighted with Blue.
(Image: News18.com)
# In the iPhone Calculator app, swipe left or right to delete the last number.
(Image: News18.com)
# If you need to remember the time for something, make a miss call to any number to get a timestamp
# Have a lot of tabs open on Chrome? Use COMMAND + 1,2,3 to go to specific tabs based on their position, or use COMMAND + TAB to just cycle through the tabs.
# Learned a new word but not sure how to use it? Google the word then refine the search results to “News” to see the word in practical use.
# When playing a mobile game, the easiest way to stop ads is to play it in Airplane Mode. A lot of new phones these days have dedicated game mode inside them.
How to turn on Game Mode
- Open Settings from your home screen and or app drawer.
- Swipe up to scroll down.
- Tap Advanced Features.
- Tap Games.
- Tap Game Mode or Game Launcher to learn more about their features and find the toggle switch for them on or off.
- Tap the switch to turn Game Mode on.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
