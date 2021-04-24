Tech Launches of the Week: Apple iPad Pro, iMac, Mi 11 Ultra, Acer Spin 7 and More

It’s not every week that we get to see nearly 30 practically headlining gadgets being launched in a week – but that’s exactly what the week gone by was. Apple finally held its mid-year event that gave us two new iPad Pros, a new iMac, the AirTag and more. Xiaomi, meanwhile, wrapped the week up in India with the Mi 11 Ultra, a 75-inch QLED Mi TV and more. Realme wasn’t left far behind either, launching the Realme 8 5G in the country. Others, from Sony and Amazon to Oppo and Infinix, also played their part with launches that will sound attractive depending on what you are looking for in the market. Here’s looking at the biggest tech launches of the week, which were held between April 19 and 23.

Mi 11 Ultra

*Editor’s note: The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a list of gadgets and products that were notably launched through the week, and would be of the most relevance for buyers to know.

The Mi 11 Ultra has been among the more anticipated smartphones to be launched in India. It is a full-scale flagship smartphone from Xiaomi, offering features such as a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50MP + 48MP + 48MP triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and more – at Rs 69,999.

Apple iPad Pro 2021

Apple threw in the proverbial kitchen sink at its ‘pro’ iPads this year. As a result, the 2021 iPad Pro now features a 12.9-in Liquid Retina XDR display, the M1 SoC inside, a whole bunch of real-time AR applications with its rear camera, auto-panning ultra-wide front camera and more. It also has a 2TB storage variant, which is priced at an eye-watering Rs 1,98,900.

Apple iMac 2021

The iMac has received one of its biggest changes of late, and among its biggest differentiating factors right now are seven spunky colours that it now comes in. Plus, there is the M1 SoC, a new power cable management system, better audio and cameras, and a higher definition 24-in display that sits on a body measuring just 11.5mm. Prices start at Rs 1.19 lakh.

Mi QLED 75in

A 75-inch TV isn’t exactly for everyone, but there’s no denying that Xiaomi’s new Mi QLED 75 4K TV is one to savour. It crucially runs on Android TV 10, which offers a much needed upgrade to the television interface. Its 120Hz refresh rate will be loved by PS5 and Xbox Series X owners, and all things together mean its Rs 1.2 lakh asking price isn’t unwarranted.

Acer Spin 7

The Acer Spin 7 is the first laptop in the country to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 SoC in India, hence standing out with what it offers. While regular features such as the 14-in full HD touch display is great, and the presence of 5G connectivity adds future-proofing, would you pay Rs 1.34 lakh for an ultrabook with an untested chipset inside?

Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 5G aims to hold the distinction of being the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, at least for the time being. As a result, with a 6.5-in full HD display and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC onboard, Realme has still kept its overall price to Rs 14,999 for the 4G RAM variant. The benefits of 5G aren’t in India yet, but for future-proofing, it makes sense.

Moto G60, G40 Fusion

Priced from Rs 13,999 for the base G40 Fusion to Rs 17,999 for the G60, Motorola has brought back the once-iconic G series of mid-range smartphones. Both phones feature the Snapdragon 732 SoC, as well as 6,000mAh batteries with 20W charging and 6.8-in full HD displays. The key difference lies in the rear camera, with the G60 sporting a 108MP one.

Oppo A74 5G

The Oppo A74 5G brings the Snapdragon 480 entry-level 5G SoC to India, and is priced at Rs 17,990. There’s a full HD display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support, a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a bunch of interesting colour options.

Other launches

The rest of the products that were also launched in India are quite a few. From Xiaomi’s stable comes the premium, sub-flagship grade Mi 11x and Mi 11x Pro smartphones, while sub-brand Poco also unveiled the Poco M2 Reloaded at Rs 9,499. Beyond the iPad and the iMac, Apple introduced the much-awaited AirTag trackers, a high frame rate variant of the Apple TV 4K and a purple variant of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Sony introduced its entry level 4K TV in India with a refreshed Bravia X75 series, while Amazon unveiled the Fire TV Cube in India at Rs 12,999 with hands-free Alexa support. MediaTek also unveiled its flagship 5G SoC that are set to be featured in premium smartphones – the Dimensity 1200. On the laptop end of things, Acer unveiled its gaming laptop – the Predator Helios 300, with choices of up to 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs.

In terms of smartphones in India, Infinix launched three smartphones this week – Hot 10 Play, Hot 10s and Hot 10s NFC. Fellow budget player Tecno launched the Tecno Spark 7P, while Oppo also announced a basic A-series phone, the Oppo A54. Boat, finally, brought up the rear with a new pair of budget TWS earphones in India – the AirDopes 701 ANC.

Outside India, Realme introduced the Q3 series of phones, while Oppo launched the A84 5G and Honor announced the Honor Play 5T Vitality Edition.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here