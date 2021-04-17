Tech Launches of the Week: Asus ZenBook Duo, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and More

The past week was an interesting one for laptops, with three headlining laptop launches announced this week. This included the Asus ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo – innovative new products that offer users two displays instead of just one. Also launched is the latest generation of Microsoft’s traditional laptop style Surface device, the Surface Laptop 4. There were two different ends of the TV spectrum as well – one, with the entry-level Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Android TV, and two, with the flagship Samsung Neo QLED TV. Here’s looking at all of them in closer detail.

Asus ZenBook Duo/Pro Duo

*Editor’s note: The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a list of gadgets and products that were notably launched through the week, and would be of the most relevance for buyers to know.

The Asus ZenBook Duo features a 14-inch full HD LED display, while the Pro Duo features a 15-inch 4K OLED display. The standard ZenBook Duo uses an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB LPDDR4x memory, up to 1TB SSD and a 12.65-inch ScreenPad+ secondary display. The Pro Duo uses up to a Core i9 processor and up to 32GB of RAM, along with a 14.1-inch secondary display panel. Prices range from Rs 99,990 for the ZenBook Duo, and Rs 2,39,990 for the ZenBook Pro Duo.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 can be bought in a 13.5-inch ‘normal’ display or a 15-inch touchscreen display. It comes in both Intel and AMD trims, with 11th gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips at hand. Other specs include 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a claimed 19 hours of battery life. India prices and launch dates are yet to be revealed, although its prices in UK start at £999 (approx. Rs 1.03 lakh).

Samsung Neo QLED TV

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs bring in an all-new display technology, featuring quantum mini LEDs instead of standard quantum LEDs that Samsung uses in its QLED TVs. It uses a quantum matrix LED panel, and a whole lot of quantum in every area you can imagine. Samsung claims that its new mini LED tech offers far better local dimming and 40x higher brightness. Prices begin at Rs 99,990, and the TVs are available in both 4K and 8K resolutions – with sizes ranging from 50-inch all the way up to 85-inch.

Sony Xperia 1 III

The Sony Xperia 1 III stands out for being the first smartphone that brings variable telephoto zoom to smartphone cameras. It features a periscopic telephoto lens that has a moving lens element which enables 70mm to 105mm rolling optical zoom. This will seemingly improve telephoto photography and videography, better replicating the actual performance of optical zoom lenses on smartphones. Otherwise too, it is a fine flagship phone, with a 4K OLED 120Hz display and all – but sadly enough, it won’t be coming to India.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is a budget gaming laptop, and it now has an Intel variant available too. The prices begin at Rs 69,990, and in terms of specifications, it brings 11th generation Intel Core i5 H-series processors. Other specs include a 15-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate, the GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM that can be upgraded to 32GB, and has two M.2 SSD slots for expandable storage.

Other launches

Other products that have been launched in India over the past week include Sony’s “entry level” 32-inch HD LED TV with the W830 series, which also happens to be among the most expensive 32-inch TV of its kind. Also unveiled was the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset for use in smartphones in India, which will be launched in the coming weeks. TCL has introduced true wireless earphones in India that begin at Rs 1,999, and in terms of notable international launches, Oppo has the new A35 mid-range SoC and Samsung has a quantum chip-equipped secure smartphone in Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2.

