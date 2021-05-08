Tech Launches of The Week: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Oppo K9 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE & More

It is very rare to see a slow week in terms of tech launches, like the past first week of May. Despite being a rather light week, with not as many gadget launches as we are used to seeing, there were still some important announcements this week like the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India is confirmed, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 finally launching in select market. Apart from Battlegrounds Mobile India and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, other launches included two launches from Oppo - the Oppo K9 5G and the Oppo A54 5G. Realme launched its Realme C11 and Chinese maker Vivo launched the Vivo Y52s T1 Edition this week. Let us look at these biggest tech launches of the week, held between May 3 to May 7.

*Editor’s note: The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a list of gadgets and products that were notably launched through the week, and would be of the most relevance for buyers to know.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Probably the most exciting announcements that has come for the large mobile gamers community in the last few months. PUBG Mobile maker Krafton this week announced that the cult battle royale game PUBG Mobile will make a comeback as a completely new title for India, named Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton said that the registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be made live before the game officially launches. The company also The company also said that all data collection and storage practices of Battlegrounds Mobile India would be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players in the country.

Oppo K9 5G

Oppo debuted its Oppo K9 5G smartphones in China this week. The Oppo K9 5G is the successor to the Oppo K7 5G that was launched last year. The Oppo K9 5G is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Oppo K9 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera on the Oppo K9 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung this week launched yet another version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) for select markets. The new variant supports 4G connectivity and carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The same chipset with 5G modem features in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G that debuted in India in March 2020 at Rs 55,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the original 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carries Samsung’s in-house Exynos 990 chipset launched globally last year and is also available in India.

Oppo A54 5G

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo also launched its Oppo A54 5G smartphone this week in Europe. The Oppo A54 5G packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to affordable devices. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with integrated Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage, that is expandable via a microSD card. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel shooters. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling.

Realme C11 (2021)

Chinese manufacturer Realme launched the Realme C11 (2021) in Russia and Philippines this week. The latest version of the Realme C11 budget smartphone is a very similar device to the Realme C20. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and is powered by a Unisoc SC9863 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The Realme C11 (2021) includes an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Vivo Y52s (T1 edition)

Among new offerings from Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo also launched a Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) smartphone in China. The Vivo Y52s (T1) edition was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel front shooter on the Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here