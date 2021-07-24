Tech Launches Of The Week: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Poco F3 GT, Samsung Galaxy A22 & More

Another week went by and once again we saw a bunch of tech launches within the country and abroad. This week, we saw some big launches from OnePlus and Poco, with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the Poco F3 GT from Poco - both of which, come as direct competitors to each other. Further, we saw a couple of launches from Samsung and Realme launched its special edition Realme GT Master Edition and Master Explorer Edition. Valve launched the Steam Deck that comes as a full-blown gaming console but a handheld one at that, giving the Nintendo Switch some serious competition. Without further ado, let us take a look at what all was launched in the last week:

OnePlus Nord 2 - OnePlus launched the successor to last year’s successful mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The OnePlus Nord 2 came as the first OnePlus smartphone that is powered by a MediaTek processor. The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched at a price of Rs 27,999 onwards and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a triple camera setup and has a single front camera, instead of the dual front camera setup on its predecessor.

Poco F3 GT - Poco, after much anticipation, finally launched the Poco F3 GT, the company’s true successor to the Poco F1 - the smartphone that established Poco’s foothold in the Indian market. The Poco F3 GT comes as a direct competitor to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 120Hz display. The smartphone comes with an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy build and a slipstream design. The Poco F3 GT has been launched in India at a price of Rs 26,999 onwards. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary shooter.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition/ Master Edition - Realme launched its latest Realme GT Master Explorer Edition and Realme GT Master Edition in China this week. The new smartphones come as special edition launches for the Realme GT series and the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a suitcase-style leather back panel. The two smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup and both models are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and come with 65W fast charging support. The Realme GT Master series has only been launched in China as of now and there is no word on the international availability of the smartphones including in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22 - The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has debuted in India as an affordable 5G phone from the South Korean tech giant. It carries the MediaTek 700 SoC that also powers budget 5G offerings like Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and the newly launched Redmi Note 10T 5G. While consumer 5G services are yet to roll out in India, most manufacturers are now picking up the pace to include 5G services in their phones. The move is being done to give buyers a level of future-proofing, so as to not compel them to buy a new phone again in about a year, which is when 5G services are expected to roll out in the country.

OnePlus Buds Pro - The OnePlus Buds Pro, launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 2, feature 11mm audio dynamic drivers and support touch controls. OnePlus explains the glossy finish on the buds is to indicate which part is for touch-controls. OnePlus Buds Pro come with a reduced latency of 94ms on the new OnePlus Buds Pro. Other features include Bluetooth v5.2, adaptive noise cancellation that can cancel out external noises up to 40dB, a total battery backup of 31 hours with the case.

Other Launches - Apart from the abovementioned launches, there were several other devices that were launched this week. Asus launched its new Chromebook laptops including the Asus Chromebook C423, C214, C223, and C523. Further, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, and Valve launched a device that the Nintendo Switch would be afraid of - the Steam Deck.

