It is very rare to see a slow week in terms of tech launches. The last week was one of such weeks, where we saw only a handful of launches, but significant ones like Qualcomm’s new $1,499 smartphone, a new Nintendo Switch, and more. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra this week went on sale for the first time in India, but in super limited quantities, Nokia launched its G20 smartphone, and Samsung rather silently rolled out its streaming service named Samsung TV Plus to all devices via web. Further, we saw quite a few wearable launches like the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition, Huawei Band 6, and more. Let us take a look at all the launches that happened between July 5 and July 9, 2021.

Qualcomm Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders

American chipmaker Qualcomm this week announced its first smartphone, dubbed the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders" The smartphone has been developed in partnership with Asus and is designed specifically for the company’s loyalty programme called Snapdragon Insiders that was launched in March.The Qualcomm smartphone comes with flagship-level specifications and a stock Android 11 experience, with some preloaded technologies developed by Qualcomm. The smartphone also comes bundled with a set of truly wireless earphones. The Qualcomm Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders has been launched at a price of $1,499 (roughly Rs 1,12,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. The smartphone has been launched in a single Midnight Blue colour option and will be available to purchase through Asus’ online and offline stores starting August.

Nintendo Switch OLED model

Nintendo announced a new model of its gaming console Switch, but it was not what most would have expected. The new Nintendo Switch comes with an OLED display and does not bring any changes to the CPU or RAM currently used in the standard Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch OLED does not have a new CPU or more RAM, the company said. The new Nintendo Switch isn’t the Nintendo Switch Pro that rumours were talking about since the past few months. The new Nintendo Switch OLED will launch in two colour options - white and neon red/ neon blue and has been priced at $359.99 (roughly Rs 26,800).

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition

OnePlus finally launched its limited Cobalt Edition OnePlus Watch in India. The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Edition was launched in China back in May and comes as OnePlus‘ special edition smartwatch, being made of premium material like cobalt alloy and is touted to offer a more durable and sturdier design. The Cobal Edition OnePlus Watch also comes with Sapphire glass and has the same specifications as the original variant. The Cobalt Edition OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 19,999 in India and will go on sale on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores starting July 16 at 12PM IST. OnePlus says that potential buyers can pre-order the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App for a price of Rs 1,000.

Nokia G20

The Nokia G20 went on pre-orders in India via Amazon and Nokia India site. It comes as the company’s affordable offering and carries a price tag of Rs 12,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Nokia G20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The onboard storage is expandable via microSD card slot. At the back, there’s a quad-camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Nokia G20 features an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Huawei Band 6

Huawei made its return to India with a new fitness tracker, the Huwaei Band 6. The Huawei Band 6 carries a relatively larger 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Huwaei Band 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon India for Rs 4,490 from July 12. As a part of the limited sale offer, customers buying the Huawei Band 6 between July 12 and July 14 will also receive a Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs 1,990 for free. The smart wearable debuted globally in April and comes with a blood oxygen monitor (SpO2).

Other Launches

Apart from the abovementioned launches, Samsung launched its Samsung TV Plus streaming service rather silently via a web client. Durther, The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra went on sale in the country in limited quantities. Mi 11 Ultra buyers will have to purchase an “Ultra Gift Card" for Rs 1,999 on the Mi.com website. This Rs 1,999 can later be redeemed against the price of the Mi 11 Ultra and includes some bonuses like two free screen replacements, an additional Mi 11 Ultra F-Code, some Ultra merchandise and a Superfan box, and a Times Prime annual membership. We also saw another wearable launch with the TicWatch GTH that was launched with a 10-day battery backup.

