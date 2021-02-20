Tech Launches of the Week: Samsung Galaxy F62, Moto E7 Power and More

Samsung was one of the most notable companies that feature in the third week of February, in terms of gadget launches through the week. The Korean electronics giant unveiled the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India, squaring off against the OnePlus Nord in an increasingly competitive segment. Motorola launched the Moto E7 Power in the budget segment, further heightening smartphone competition. In other segments, Jays launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds with the Jays t-Seven, and Harman Kardon has a new follow-up to its famous, transparent woofer 2.1 speaker setup. Here’s the full lowdown from this week.

*Editor's note: The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a list of gadgets and products that were notably launched through the week, and would be of the most relevance for buyers to know.

Samsung Galaxy F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62 (review), on paper, is mighty close to its own rival – the Samsung Galaxy M51. However, the smartphone brings a 7,000mAh battery, and in our review, we noted how the Galaxy F62 is a pretty good phone in standalone terms – just maybe not the best in the market in terms of longevity.

Moto E7 Power

The Helio G25-powered Moto E7 Power targets the extreme budget segment of the market, and a super conservative price tag of just Rs 7,499. With 64GB RAM, it still costs Rs 8,299. Don’t be fooled, though – the Moto E7 Power still packs in a 5,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4

The Harman Kardon SoundSticks speaker lineup has been one of the most notable ones in the market, and it just got a new variant this week. The Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4, which has a transparent woofer dome and transparent satellite speaker sticks, costs Rs 25,999, and offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi audio streaming

Jays t-Seven

New in the true wireless earbuds segment is Jays t-Seven, which comes under Jays’ ‘talk’ series products. The Jays t-Seven offers five hours of streaming per charge cycle for the earbuds, with active noise cancellation turned on. It gets a HearThrough mode for quick conversations, touch controls on the earbuds, and a power microphone to specialise in phone calls. The Jays t-Seven costs Rs 9,999 in India.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential costs Rs 4,499 in India, therefore being one of the most reliable smart displays to have launched in India till date. It has a 4-inch LED display, an inbuilt ‘night light’ feature, USB charging for other devices, a 1.5W speaker and integration with the Google Assistant.

Other launches

Through the week, other notable launches include the Moto G30 and Moto G10 – the latest from the iconic Moto G series of mid-range phones in Europe. The two phones have been launched in Europe at EUR 180 and EUR 150 respectively, which amounts to about Rs 16,000 and Rs 13,000. Other launches include the Samsung Galaxy A12 mid-budget range smartphone with quad rear cameras at Rs 12,999, and the Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA 200W sound bar with Dolby Atmos 3D certification and Bluetooth 5, among other features, at Rs 14,999.