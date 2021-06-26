Tech Launches of The Week: Windows 11, JioPhone Next, Realme Narzo 30 Series And More

This week we saw some big announcements in the tech world. Ranging from the next Windows 11, to the first smartphone from Jio, made in partnership with Google, to one of the first foldable tablet PCs in the market - the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 fold. This week was a busy one for those in the tech industry. Let us take a look at all the tech launches that took place between June 21 to June 25.

Windows 11

The most significant tech launch of the week was Windows 11. Microsoft announced the next generation of Windows during an online event on June 24. The next generation of Windows comes with a redesigned UI that looks more sleek and is in line with the current generation of technology, a new app store, the ability to natively run Android apps and much more.

JioPhone Next

Reliance Idustries held its annual shareholders meeting on June 24. During the Reliance AGM, the company announced the first Jio smartphone - the JioPhone Next. The JioPhone next has been developed in partnership with Google and will be launched later this year as one of the most affordable smartphone in the world.

MSI GE66, GE76 Raider, and GS66 Stealth

MSI also launched its latest gaming laptops - the MST GE66, MSI GE76 Raider, and the GS66 Stealth. The three laptops are spread across a total of eight preset configuration, with additional slots for post purchase RAM and storage expansion. While the Raider series laptops will work as desktop replacements, the Stealth series MSI GS66 seeks to offer lightweight portability. The new laptops start at Rs 2.08 lakh for the MSI GE66 Raider, and goes all the way up to Rs 3.92 lakh for the MSI GE76 Raider full-spec variant.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi launched its Mi 11 Lite that comes as a toned-down version of the company’s flagship this year - the Mi 11 series. The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G comes with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 onwards in India.

Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India this week. The Narzo 30’s price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 14,499. The Realme Narzo 30 5G, on the other hand is priced at Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Its sale in India will start on June 30 via Flipkart and official Realme channels.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active

Alongside the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi also launched its latest smartwatch - the Mi Watch Revolve Active. It comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the always-on feature. For fitness, the smartwatch gets an integrated VO2 Max sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and much more. The watch further supports over 117 sports modes and 110 customisable watch faces. It is an Alexa-enabled smartwatch, and it also comes with support for notifications. It cost Rs 9,999 in India with an early bird price of Rs 8,999.

Other Launches

Other launched this week included some other significant products. Vivo launched a toned-down version of its V21 - the Vivo V21e 5G, Realme launched the Realme Buds Q2 TWS earbuds alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series, and a new Realme Smart TV with a full-HD resolution. Garmin launched its latest smartwatch - the Garmin Forerunner 55. Lenovo launched its first foldable tablet - the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, and more.

