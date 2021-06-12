Tech Launches This Week: Apple iOS 15, macOS Monterey, OnePlus Nord CE, Samsung Frame & More

In this week’s tech launches, we saw probably one of the most important software announcement of the year. Apple started off the week with its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021, where the Cupertino-based giant unveiled its next operating systems for the iPhone, Mac computers, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more. Apart from new Apple software, we saw other important launches like OnePlus second smartphone in its Nord series in India - the OnePlus Nord CE. Further, Samsung launched its Samsung Frame 2021 TV in India that looks nothing less than a piece of art. Apart from these, there were other launches like the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds, OnePlus TV U1S 4K, Poco M3 Pro, iQoo Z3, Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and M16, Infinix Note 10 series, among other things. Let us take a look at some of the launches that took place this week:

Apple iOS 15, macOS Monterey, WatchOS 8, and tvOS 15

Apple earlier this week took to the stage at WWDC 2021 to announce iOS 15, the new macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15, new stuff for Home and more. The Worldwide Developer Conference, as the name suggests, is always all about software, even though Apple has used it to showcase some hardware in the past. This year, no hardware featured on stage, although Apple has pretty much delivered on all the fronts with information that was already rumoured to launch. This includes a bunch of new stuff for iPhones, better multitasking on iPads, more refinements to macOS, new fitness and well-being features for the Apple Watch, and so on.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the first Nord smartphone in India since the launch of the regular OnePlus Nord last year. Unlike its sibling, the new device comes with a single selfie camera unit and Snapdragon 750G under the hood. However, both phones look similar to each other with the pill-shaped rear camera module and hole-punch display.

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones

Sony this week unveiled its next-generation, premium true wireless earbuds dubbed Sony WF-1000XM4 that succeed the Sony WF-1000XM3. The new earbuds feature a distinct in-ear design to ensure the best fit and enable active noise cancellation (ANC). Sony’s latest device is also among the first TWS earbuds to feature high-resolution LDAC Bluetooth codec for high-quality audio. The latest-gen Sony earbuds will compete against notable premium offerings such as Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and Jabra Elite 85t.

Sony Bravia X90J 4K 55-Inch TV

Sony has launched a new TV, the party piece of which is its image processor that claims to “think like a human." Before we delve into a debate on whether we want more gadgets to think like human beings, Sony claims that instead of the typical advancements of AI, this one’s based purely on colour and the way the average human eye perceives the world around. To this front, Sony’s description of Cognitive Processor XR is similar to what many TV makers have claimed micro LED TVs will be able to do.

Other Launches

Other launches during the week included a new OnePlus TV (U1S) 4K, the Vivo Y73, the Poco M3 Pro, iQoo Z3, the Samsung Frame 2021 TV, new gaming laptops from Asus including the Zephyrus S17 and M16 and the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17, the Infinix Note 10, along with other products.

