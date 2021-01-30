Tech Launches This Week: FAU-G, Sony A1, Razer Viper, Moto Edge S and More

With the first month of 2021 already at its close, the world of technology continues to come up with product launches every week. This week, the list of notable launches have been smaller than previous weeks, and for the first time, but despite that, hasn't really been short of interesting products that bring something new with them to the portfolio. The most notable launch this week was FAU-G -- a mobile game that had been hyped up to replace the banned PUBG Mobile in India. On the hardware front, Sony led the pack with its incredible Alpha 1 (or Sony a1) mirrorless camera that squarely targets professionals. Here are all the products that were launched in the world of technology, over the past week.

*Editor's note: The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a list of gadgets and products that were notably launched through the week, and would be of the most relevance for buyers to know.

FAU-G

FAU-G was hyped up for months, ever since the ban on PUBG Mobile became official, as being a title that was supposed to help the Indian gamers move on from the massively popular battle royale game. Its overall start was not particularly bad, either -- most reviews (including our own quick review) noted that the graphics and the animation artwork all looked fairly decent to begin with. However, that's where the good bits somewhat came to an end. With lacklustre combat and a considerable lack of variety and maturity so far, FAU-G is far from being a battle cry for the nascent Indian gaming industry to wake up and deliver with oomph. Nevertheless, we reckon you should give it a shot to see for yourself how it is.

Sony a1

The Sony Alpha 1, which most of us will really call Sony a1, is out -- and it is possibly the biggest thing in the world of cameras in quite a long time. After all this time of camera companies tinkering to make all-capable mirrorless cameras, Sony appears to have come up with an answer -- a camera that shoot fully professional photos and videos, without any sign of compromise. At the centre of the Sony a1 and its claimed abilities is a 50-megapixel full-frame sensor with double the pixel readout, which enables all sorts of advantages. You get anti-flicker electronic shutter, 50-megapixel continuous shooting at upto 30fps, lossless RAW compression for smaller but equally detailed photos, oversampled 8K videography at 30fps, 4K 120fps videos at 1.1x sensor crop in 10-bit 4:2:2 subsampling, a doubly faster autofocus module, and so on. The Sony a1 is the new God of full-frame mirrorless cameras, claims Sony, and by the looks of it, it sure seems like it too.

Moto Edge S

The Moto Edge S by Motorola is the first smartphone in the world to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The new processor was launched recently, and sits right below the flagship Snapdragon 888. It is likely designed for flagship-grade phones with a budget pricing in mind, which is what the Moto Edge S is. It features a 6.7-inch 90Hz display, the Snapdraogn 870 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, 64-megapixel triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, and two drill holes in the front for two front cameras -- 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel. Prices of the phone go all the way up to CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 32,000).

Samsung Galaxy A02

The Galaxy A02 targets the budget end of things for Samsung, and comes along as an Android One grade smartphone running on Android 10. With 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, it really shows just how far have the extreme budget end of smartphones have evolved over the past few years.

Razer Viper 8K

The Razer Viper is as extreme a mouse as you'd expect any humble mouse to be. In fact, it goes well beyond what you would probably, respectfully demand from an average mouse. Some of its specifications include an astounding sensor polling rate of 8,000Hz (hence the 8K in its name), along with its 20,000dpi sensor for super high precise control -- something mostly gamers would want. It also gets the new generation Razer optical switches that further add to their appeal. Few would really doubt their credentials.

Other launches

Other gadgets launched during the course of the past week include the Oppo A55 5G and ZTE Blade X1 5G smartphones, and the Asus Sky Selection 2 gaming laptop in China. While Oppo and Asus may bring their respective devices to global markets including India at a later point in time, it is unlikely that we would see ZTE marketing the Blade X1 5G in India.