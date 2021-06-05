Tech Launches This Week: Google Pixel Buds A-Series, Realme X7 Max, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & More

Every week, there are scores of new gadgets and softwares that are launched across the globe. This past week was also one of those, with some launches like the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, Realme X7 Max 5G, and the likes, this week brought some important PC launches in the shape of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series Ti GPUs and new Alienware X-series laptops during the Computex 2021 event. Let us take a look at what all was launched during this past week in the tech space:

1. Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series were launched as a toned-down version of the standard Pixel Buds true wireless earbuds. While the Pixel Buds A-series are a toned-down version of the Google Pixel Buds, they are not so much different from their bigger sibling. They have the same 12mm drivers, along with other features like up to 24 hours of combined battery backup including the charging case and more. The Google Pixel Buds A-series has been priced at $99 (roughly Rs 7,200) in the US and has been launched in two colour options - Clearly White and Dark Olive.

2. Realme X7 Max 5G

The Realme X7 Max 5G succeeds the vanilla Realme X7 and carries MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. It also comes with triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery. In terms of looks and specifications, the Realme X7 Max 5G appears to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that debuted in China in March this year. The Realme X7 Max 5G’s price in India starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 12GBRAM with 256GB memory costs Rs 29,999.

3. Realme Watch S Series Silver

Realme has announced the launch of a silver colour option of the existing Realme Watch S. The smartwatch that debuted in India in December 2020, was available in a Black colour body, though customers had the option to get bands in Brown, Blue and Green colours as well as a vegan leather strap. The new variant’s sale will start from June 7 onwards via Flipkart and Realme stores, and customers can purchase it for Rs 4,999. Apart from the colour change, all features and specification of the Realme Watch S remain unchanged.

4. Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G

Samsung this week announced two new ARM-based Windows laptops that come powered by Qualcomm chips. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and are priced at $349 onwards (roughly Rs 25,500). At this price, the Galaxy Book Go goes into competition with Chromebook devices. The Galaxy Book Go is the entry-level model and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor that was announced last month. It comes with two RAM options - 4GB or 8GB, and two storage options - 64GB and 128GB.

5. Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1

Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptops were unveiled as part of a new series by the Dell-owned subsidiary Alienware. The new models have a compact build that is touted to be the thinnest in their segment. Particularly for the Alienware x15, the company calls it the “world’s most powerful sub-16mm 15-inch gaming laptop” to date with 15.9mm of thickness. This is close to the 15.8mm-thickness offered by the recently launched Razer Blade 15 Advanced. Both new machines come with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors.

6. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070Ti GPU

Nvidia has also unveiled two of its best graphics cards this week during the ongoing Computex 2021. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti desktop graphics cards come powered by the current-generation Ampere architecture and support Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technique as well as ray tracing, Reflex latency tuning, and more. The Founders Edition version of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 3080 Ti is priced at $1,199 (roughly Rs 87,300), while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition is priced at $599 (roughly Rs 43,600).

Other Launches

Apart from the abovementioned launches, there were other launches including new Z-mount lenses from Nikon for its DSLR cameras, Mozilla launched the latest version of its popular web browser Firefox with version 89, Xiaomi launched its new 40-inch Mi smart TV. Realme, also launched a new smart TV alongside its Realme X7 Max 5G - the Realme Smart TV 4K.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here