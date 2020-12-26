Tech Launches This Week: Realme Watch S Pro, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ and More

We are almost at the end of 2020, with this week falling squarely in the festive season around the world. That, though, never deters the launch train, and just like every week of the year, the week gone by has also played witness to a number of launches. We have with us a new, lightweight laptop in the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebook, two new smartwatches including the Realme Watch S Pro, a new flagship phone in the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, and more. Here’s looking at all the notable gadget launches that happened this week.

*Editor's note: The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a list of gadgets and products that were notably launched through the week, and would be of the most relevance for buyers to know.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7

As the name suggests, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 clearly focuses on being ultra-portable and lightweight. As a result, its entry variant is said to weigh under 1kg by HP. Specifications include configurations for AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors, Radeon graphics, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch full HD display. Prices for the laptop begin at Rs 74,999.

Realme Watch S Pro, Watch S

The Realme Watch S Pro and Watch S are the company’s first smartwatches with round displays. They feature AMOLED touch panels, along with increasingly common health features such as blood oxygen monitoring. The Pro variant gets 15 sport modes, GPS and 14-day standby, screen-off battery life. The Watch S Pro costs Rs 9,999, while the standard Watch S costs Rs 4,999, and for their prices, are built to look quite premium.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus

The flagship Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus smartphone was launched in China earlier this week, and should come to India at some time in 2021. The device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 6.55-inch full HD+ display and a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It costs CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 45,000) in China, but may cost slightly more in India.

Tecno Spark 6 Go

At the other end of the market is Tecno’s new phone, the budget oriented Tecno Spark 6 Go. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display and a 13MP rear camera setup. It runs on Android 10, and its claimed USP is its 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone costs Rs 8,699 in India.

Lava BeU

Indian OEM Lava is eyeing a major comeback in the country after fellow Indian phone maker Micromax set the ball rolling. Its first announcement, ahead of many others planned in the first week of 2021, is the Lava BeU – a phone with crystals studded in the back and claimed to be targeted at women. It costs Rs 6,888, runs Android Go, has a 6.08-inch HD display and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera.

HiSense Tornado 4K TV

This 55-inch 4K TV from HiSense was technically launched last week, but it is only this week that the TV’s prices were revealed. The HiSense Tornado 55-inch 4K TV costs Rs 44,999, making it a pretty competitively priced 4K smart TV in an increasingly crowded market. It runs on Android TV 9, and has integrated speakers designed like a sound bar, branded by JBL.

Other launches

Other gadget launches in India and abroad include the new Huawei MateBook D series laptops in both 15-inch and 14-inch screen sizes, and the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE smartphone. There was also another new TV launched in India – the Daiwa 43-inch full HD smart TV, which features Amazon Alexa built-in and costs Rs 24,490.