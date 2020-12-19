Tech Launches This Week: Redmi 9 Power, Dell XPS 13, Nokia 5.4, Oppo A15s and More

Like every week, this week too was complete with numerous launches across various product categories. In a flurry of activities ahead of the Christmas festive season, the latest launches include Xiaomi's new budget smartphone Redmi 9 Power, Asus' refreshed mainstream laptops under ZenBook, ZenBook Flip and VivoBook lineups, a refresh to the Dell XPS 13, Xiaomi's first QLED TV -- Mi LED Q1, and more. Saregama also has a new music streaming device with quirky colours and a display, while LG also took the wraps off a fancy new gaming monitor. With this in mind, here's looking at the most notable tech launches of the past week.

*Editor's note: The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a list of gadgets and products that were notably launched through the week, and would be of the most relevance for buyers to know.

Infinix X1 Android TV

The Infinix X1 Android TV marks the fringe brand's entry into the smart TV sector. The new smart TVs are based on the Android TV 9 interface, and can be purchased in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. The smaller variant offers an HD LED display, while the larger screen size offers full HD playback. The Infinix X1 costs Rs 11,999 for the 32-inch variant, and Rs 19,999 for the 43-inch variant.

Nokia PureBook X14

The Nokia PureBook X14 laptop has been launched in syndication with Indian e-commerce major, Flipkart. Akin to the Nokia branded TVs, this too is a brand partnership effort. The specifications list includes 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD and a 14-inch full HD display, at a price of Rs 59,990. Preorders for the laptop are now open.

Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 has been launched globally, and is the successor to the mid-range Nokia 5.3 in India. The device features a 6.39-inch HD+ display, the Snapdragon 662 SoC inside, up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and is Android 11 ready. It has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is priced at EUR 189, and when launched in India, should be priced under Rs 15,000.

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e

The new fitness trackers from Amazfit have been launched in China, and may make their way to India some time soon. Both the smartwatches are priced at CNY 799, which should peg their prices within Rs 10,000 in India. The Amazfit GTS 2e (with a rectangular display) and GTR 2e (with a round display) both have blood oxygen monitoring, alongside other sport modes.

Nokia C1 Plus

The Nokia C1 Plus has also been launched in Europe, but the biggest reason why it strikes out is its price. The Nokia C1 Plus costs EUR 69, which is about Rs 6,000 in India. It is meant specifically for super basic users, but its big draw will be its regular software updates and the promise of clean, stock Android.

Oppo A15s

The Oppo A15s has been launched in India in the hotly contested budget-mid range price segment. The smartphone costs Rs 11,490, and features the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC along with 4GB RAM, 13-megapixel triple cameras and a 4,230mAh battery.

Mi TV Q1

The Mi TV Q1 is Xiaomi's first smart TV with a new display technology beyond the standard LED. It hence takes on a segment that has been dominated by Samsung, and while its LED TV range will cater to budget smart TV buyers, the QLED lineup will look to offer an alternative to those looking for a QLED TV without splurging too much. The Mi TV Q1 costs Rs 54,999 in India for the 55-inch screen size, and as of now, only one variant of the QLED TV has been introduced.

Saregama Carvaan Karaoke

Saregama's hit music player now gets a swanky makeover. The Saregama Carvaan Karaoke gets a slide-out display for song lyrics, and two wireless mics for your home karaoke parties. It also gets the standard set of music player features along with local song reserves, and costs Rs 19,990 in India.

Dell XPS 13 with 11th gen

The venerable Dell XPS lineup gets an 11th generation Intel Core upgrade. Featuring new processors, the Dell XPS 13's Core i5 variant with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD is available already, with the Core i3 and Core i7 variants set for launch in January 2021. The new XPS 13 is priced onward of Rs 1,50,990.

Asus ZenBook, VivoBook with 11th gen

Asus' new mainstream laptop lineup was also introduced this week. The products include the VivoBook Flip 14 with 11th gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a full HD display at Rs 51,990, the ZenBook Flip 13 with a 13-inch full HD touch display and other similar specs at Rs 99,990, a similarly priced ZenBook 14 range, and at the higher end, the ZenBook Flip S that weighs under a kilo with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, at Rs 1,49,990.

Redmi 9 Power

The Redmi 9 Power adds to one of the most popular mid-range phones in India. It features the Snapdragon 662 SoC, has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera, all packaged at a price of Rs 10,999.

Other launches

While the above have been the pick of this week's launches, there were other notable gadgets launched through the week around the world as well. Some of them are the Mi Reader Pro to rival the Amazon Kindle range, FiiO's Q3 THX Balanced DAC for audio enhancements, the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition, Infinix Smart HD 2021 and Oppo A53 5G smartphones, and the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate.