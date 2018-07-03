English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tech Mahindra Partners US-Based Firm LIFARS on Cyber Security
Tech Mahindra on Monday partnered with US-based cybersecurity digital forensics and incident response firm LIFARS.
Tech Mahindra Partners US-Based Firm LIFARS on Cyber Security (Image: Reuters)
To address the growing needs of customers to combat the rampantly increasing cyber threats, software major Tech Mahindra on Monday partnered with US-based cybersecurity digital forensics and incident response firm LIFARS. Tech Mahindra's Security Operations Centre (SOC) and LIFAR'' incident response service will be combined to innovate and create new services in specific areas of threat detection, mitigation, incident management and integrated cyber resilience.
"By leveraging the combination of LIFAR'' world-class team of elite cybersecurity specialists for incident response services, and the expertise of Tech Mahindra's skilled SOC (Security Operations Center) analysts, we will develop an enhanced cyber breach and emergency response service offering" said Rajiv Singh, Global Head of Enterprise Security and Risk Management, Tech Mahindra.
Based in New York, LIFARS is the global leader in digital forensics and cyber resiliency services. "This is a testament to the quality of our service and position in the US, as a leader in the field of digital forensics and cyber resiliency. This collaboration will further help us expand our capabilities and reach," said Ondrej Krehel, CEO and Founder of LIFARS.
Tech Mahindra has 112,900 professionals working across 90 countries, helping 910 global customers including Fortune 500 companies.
