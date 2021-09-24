Tech Wrap: Amazon Great Indian Festival Dates Out, New Redmi & Realme Phones Launched

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 dates have finally been revealed by the e-commerce giant. Amazon India has announced that the Great Indian Festival sale for this year will begin on October 4, a full three days before rival Flipkart‘s Big Billion Days Sale that commences on October 7. Like last year, the sale this year will also run throughout the entire month of festivals in the country, Amazon said.

Cupertino-based giant Apple earlier this month launched its latest iPhone 13 series across the world during the company’s “California Streaming" event on September 14. About 10 days after the launch, however, the iPhone 13 series is now going on sale the world over. The iPhone 13 series prices in India start at Rs 69,900 for the smallest iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB storage, and go all the way up to Rs 1,79,900 for the top-spec iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Realme has launched its latest smartphones in the Realme Narzo 50 series - the Realme Narzo 50i and the Realme Narzo 50A. The Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i were launched alongside the company’s Realme Band 2 fitness tracker and the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch. The Realme Narzo 50 series comes as Realme’s latest budget-performance offerings for India.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has rather silently launched a new budget offering - the Redmi 9 Activ in India. The Redmi 9 Activ will go on sale starting today, and comes as a new variant of the Redmi 9. The Redmi 9 Activ shares several key specifications with the Redmi 9, including the same dual rear camera setup, as well as the same display.

Twitter will allow people to tip their favorite content creators with bitcoin and will launch a fund to pay some users who host audio chat rooms on its Spaces feature. The San Francisco-based company added it will test new ways to help users have a safer experience on Twitter, such as warning when people are entering a “heated" conversation or letting them leave tweet threads.

