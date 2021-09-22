Tech Wrap: Flipkart Big Billion Days Dates Out, Russian App Removal Raises Concerns

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale dates have been finally announced, and the event will take place between October 7 and October 12. Further, Flipkart Plus subscribers will be able to access the Big Billion Days Sale earlier as compared to general users, but even non-Flipkart Plus will be able to shop early in the online sale by redeeming their Flipkart SuperCoins. The six-day sale will bring several deals, discounts, and offers on various products across categories like smartphones, laptops, tablets, computers, TVs, audio products, and more.

Full Story: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced: Get Ready To Spend Starting October 7

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has refreshed its TV portfolio in India with all-new Redmi Smart TV series. The new TV models come in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch and sit with Xiaomi’s existing models such as Mi TV 5X series, Mi QLED TV series, and Redmi Smart TV X series. Both 32-inch and 43-inch Redmi Smart TV models come with dual-speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X formats for a “surround sound" experience. It also features Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), Xiaomi’s in-house image processing technology to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Full Story: Redmi Smart TV Series With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Launched in India: Price, Specs

OnePlus and Oppo have decided to merge their operating systems OxygenOS and ColorOS into a new unified system. OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau announced the development in a post on the official OnePlus community forum. The new operating system will be a part of the next OnePlus flagship series (may be called OnePlus 10 series) that is planned for 2022. Separately, in a media interaction, Lau also confirmed that OnePlus won’t bring the OnePlus 9T as its new “T" series smartphone.

Full Story: OnePlus, Oppo To Launch Unified Operating System In 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year

Realme has refreshed its Realme GT Neo series with the new Realme GT Neo 2. The latest smartphone has debuted in China, and the global availability details currently remain unclear. The Chinese tech company may launch the smartphone under a different moniker in other markets as it brought the original Realme GT Neo (March 2021) as Realme X7 Max 5G in India. In terms of looks, the Realme GT Neo 2 retains a hole-punch display, but the rear cameras come with a distinct arrangement.

Full Story: Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specs

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world’s most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users. The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organising opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the weekend.

Full Story: Apple, Google Raise New Concerns by Yanking Russian App

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here