Tech Wrap: iOS 15 Starts Rolling Out, Facebook India Appoints New Public Policy Head

Apple has finally started rolling out iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to iPhone and iPad users. The new operating system brings new features like Focus Mode, Live Text, SharePlay, and more to users of the iPhone 6s and beyond. Further, iPad OS 15 will bring home screen widgets to iPads, updates to FaceTime, and more. iOS 15 started rolling out to users in India at 10:30PM IST. iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 were introduced by Apple during the company Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021 in June, and the September 20 release date was announced by the company last week, during the company’s “California Streaming" event where it launched the iPhone 13 series.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Now Available: How To Download, Compatible Devices & New Features

Samsung will launch its new 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, in India on September 28. The launch will take place at 12 PM (noon), and the sale will likely start on the same day via Samsung channels and Amazon. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on Amazon that highlights triple rear cameras and a hole-punch display.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on September 28

Facebook India on Monday said it has appointed ex-IAS officer and former Uber executive Rajiv Aggarwal as the Director of Public Policy. He succeeds Ankhi Das, who quit in October last year. She was embroiled in a controversy for opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules against right-wing leaders in the country. Aggarwal, in this role, will define and lead important policy development initiatives for Facebook in India on an agenda that covers user safety, data protection and privacy, inclusion and internet governance, a statement said.

Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal As Head Of Public Policy

The stage has been set for what is considered the biggest e-commerce battle of the country. Soon after Flipkart announced the Big Billion Days sale, its rival Amazon has also announced this year’s “Great Indian Festival" sale. The Amazon ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale is said to be “coming soon" with discounts on over 20 lakh products.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Announcement Sets Stage For E-Commerce Battle

iQoo has announced the launch of iQoo Z5 5G in India on September 27. The smartphone will debut in China on September 23, the company announced earlier. A promotional poster also teases the phone’s triple rear cameras inside a rectangular module that adopts the black finish. Some specifications revealed by the company on the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo include 64-megapixel primary rear camera, 120Hz refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

iQoo Z5 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on September 27

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest budget offering in India, the Oppo A16, which comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The smartphone comes as a successor of the Oppo A15 that was launched last year. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is being sold in the country via Amazon. The Oppo A16 is priced at Rs 13,990 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Crystal Black and Pearl Blue. Buyers of the Oppo A16 can also avail no-cost EMI for up to 3 months, and a Rs 750 discount.

Oppo A16 Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs

