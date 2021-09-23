Tech Wrap: Microsoft Launches New PCs, Samsung Galaxy F-Series to Get 5G Phone

The Microsoft Event 2021 took place last night, where the software giant unveiled new hardware that include Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Duo 2, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Go 3. The company also refreshed Surface Pro X that launched last year. Currently, the India-specific prices remain unclear, and the company is yet to share more information.

Twitter has announced that the company would make changes to prevent tweets from disappearing from the timeline when users are reading them. In a series of tweets, the company said that updates would be rolled out over the next two months to stop this error. If you’ve been using the Twitter app, there’s a chance that a tweet you be might be reading disappears abruptly as soon as a new tweet from another follower comes as a reply. The tweet in the question moves upwards due to the platform’s auto-refresh capabilities.

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in India on September 29. The phone will be available to purchase via Samsung channels as well as Flipkart. The phone may also get some sale offers at the upcoming Big Billion Days from October 7. Samsung has also set up a dedicated microsite that highlights black and blue colour options and a triple rear camera. The front panel will come with a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie snapper.

Apple has blacklisted “Fortnite" from the iPhone maker’s popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday. Epic Games’ opening brief in its appeal to the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due December 12, according to a court filing and Apple’s reply is due by January 20, 2022.

YouTube is testing ‘download’ option for offline viewing on the web version for Premium members. The feature is available to select YouTube Premium members in India and other markets. The downloads option (if available) is not restricted to Chrome browser as members can try it on Opera and Microsoft Edge as well.

