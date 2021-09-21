Tech Wrap: OnePlus Sends Legal Notice To User Whose Nord 2 Exploded, Amazon Event On Sep 28

Earlier this month, a OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone exploded in a lawyer’s pocket, after which the user initiated a legal complaint against the Chinese smartphone maker. Now, OnePlus has issued a legal notice to the Delhi-based lawyer, demanding him to “cease and desist" from making or publishing “any such defamatory videos or derogatory statements" against OnePlus and its products. OnePlus also demands that Gulati removes his earlier tweets and posts, the company told CNN News18. Gulati, in a tweet, informed about the legal notice, saying that “this is the price I have to pay for being the whistleblower."

OnePlus Sends Legal Notice To Delhi-Based Lawyer Whose Nord 2 5G Exploded In Pocket

2012, the year when everybody thought that the world might end, a Bitcoin account saw its beginning and received 616 bitcoins on December 10, 2012. At that time, the value of a bitcoin hovered somewhere around $13.30 (roughly Rs 980). 616 Bitcoins took the value of this account to $8,195 (roughly Rs 6 lakh). Since then, the account has made negligible transactions and slept for almost 9 years, until now. This account has recently made a transactions of all Bitcoins to another account, showing profits of a whopping 358,655 percent! According to the current Bitcoin value, that amount is now worth $29.40 million (roughly Rs 216 crores). This growth in the value has made the cryptocurrency wallet a “Whale."

Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years To Show Rs 6 Lakh Turned Into Rs 216 Crores

Netflix on Monday began offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, a strategy aimed at sparking growth in a key African market, the company told Reuters. The free plan is available on Android mobile phones and will not have ads. It features Netflix movies and TV shows such as dramas “Money Heist" and “Bridgerton" and African series “Blood & Water," plus some of the programming the company licenses from others. Netflix hopes the free plan will lead to users signing up for a paid option with more content.

Netflix Offers Free Plan In Kenya To Entice New Subscribers

Instant messaging app Telegram had rolled out its version 8 update earlier this month that brought unlimited live streams, the ability to remove captions from media, an improved sticker panel, new animated emojis, and more. Now, Telegram is extending that update with version 8.0.1 that adds new customisation options for individual chats, detailed read receipts in groups, the ability to record video and audio from live streams, and other improvements. The new update also brings new chat themes that will allow users to personalise the look and feel of individual chats.

Telegram 8.0.1 Update Brings Chat Themes, Animated Emojis And More: All That’s New

Amazon has announced the date for its next big fall hardware event, where the company will launch the “latest Amazon devices, features, and services." The event is set for next week, Tuesday, September 28 and will begin at 12PM ET/ 9AM PT (9:30PM IST). Amazon has sent invites to the media for the September 28 event, but does not give any information as to what people can expect from the company’s upcoming event. Previously, during the fall hardware and services event, Amazon has introduced new Echo smart speakers, announced updates to Alexa software, and introduced other products like Ring cameras, Eero routers, and more.

Amazon Fall Hardware Event To Be Held On September 28: New Devices, Services Expected

Motorola is rumoured to be gearing up for the launch of its Moto E40 smartphone, as some of its key specifications have been leaked online by noted tipster Evan Blass. This comes after the Motorola Moto E40 was spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core Unisoc SoC, 4GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Now, Blass has shared an image that shows the Moto E40 smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, and an octa-core processor. The image shared by Blass looks like a promotional image from Motorola.

Motorola Moto E40 Tipped To Come With 90Hz Display, 48-Megapixel Triple Camera & More

