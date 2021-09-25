Tech Wrap: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Out; Snoop Dogg Reveals He's An NFT Whale

According to renders from known tipster Seteve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name @OnLeaks, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a very similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and will come with an actual stylus slot. The renders, created by OnLeaks in partnership with Digit, show a hole-punch design on a curved display, along with a rather unusually-shaped camera module. The images show a flat-edged smartphone, with curved sides, very similar to the Galaxy Note 20.

Full Story: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Show Slot For S-Pen; Is Galaxy Note Really Over?

According to an exclusive report by XDA Developers, Google is improving the camera hardware on the Pixel 6 series in ways that never seen before. The report cites an internal version of the Google Camera app provided by a source to shed light on the possible camera features on the upcoming Pixel smartphones.

Full Story: Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro May Have The Most Advanced Camera on A Pixel: Report

Apple CEO Tim Cook is not happy about leaks around the company’s workings, a leaked email shows (true story). In an email to employees at Apple, Cook said that the company is doing everything in its power to hunt down the leakers. He also noted that the people who leak confidential information do not belong at the company. This comes after details about Cook’s meeting with his employees regarding the COVID-19 vaccination was shared with The Verge soon after the meeting took place on September 17.

Full Story: Apple CEO Tim Cook Not Happy With Employees Leaking Company Info, Leaked Email Shows

Google accused India’s antitrust regulator in court on Friday of being a “habitual offender" by leaking confidential information of cases it was examining, an accusation the watchdog rejected. The Times of India and Reuters reported on Saturday that an investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had found that Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its “huge financial muscle" illegally to hurt competitors.

Full Story: MacBook Pro M1X Models Display Resolutions Leaked In MacOS Monterey Code

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have everyone interested in them. These are digital assets that represent reale-world objects like art, music, videos, among other things. Rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is an NFT collector and has been functioning under the pseudonym Cozomo de’ Medici. Using this anonymous Twitter account, Snoop has been sharing detailed tips on making money in the crypto space. The rapper revealed that he is Cozomo de’ Medici on Thursday. According to a portfolio estimate tool, Snoop’s wallet is loaded with NFT collectibles with prices amounting to over $17 million (roughly Rs 125 crores).

Full Story: Snoop Dogg Reveals He Is An NFT Whale; Has A Collection Of Over $17 Million

