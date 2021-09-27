Tech Wrap: Signal Restores Service After Outage, Xiaomi Launches 'Civi' Smartphone

Signal is back up and running at 100 percent, the company has confirmed, after the app faced widespread outage early morning on Monday. Signal users had faced outages since about 8:30AM IST today. Outage tracker Downtdetector showed outages only in the US (Downdetector doesn’t show Signal outage for India yet), while several users on Twitter did report outages on the instant messaging app.

India and Taiwan are in talks on an agreement that could bring chip manufacturing to South Asia along with tariff reductions on components for producing semiconductors by the end of the year. Officials in New Delhi and Taipei have met in recent weeks to discuss a deal that would bring a chip plant worth an estimated $7.5 billion to India to supply everything from 5G devices to electric cars, Bloomberg reports.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone series dubbed Xiaomi Civi in China. It comes with a 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, triple rear cameras, and Android 11 out of the box. The smartphone has been launched at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,600) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Xiaomi counterpart Oppo has launched its latest Oppo F19s smartphone in India. Alongside the Oppo F19s, it has also launched the Oppo Enco Buds True wireless earphones Blue colour edition. These are priced at Rs 1,799 and come with up to 24 hours of battery backup, intelligent call noise reduction, and a low latency game mode.

A new study by Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research notes a smartphone sensor may reveal whether someone is intoxicated after consuming cannabis. The study, published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence, evaluates the feasibility of using smartphone sensors to identify episodes of cannabis intoxication in the natural environment.

