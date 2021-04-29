Techies Rejoice! CES 2022 Will Return to A Physical In-Person Format: Dates, Attendees Announced

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is one of the largest tech conferences in the world. This year’s CES 2021 was he first time the event was held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it seems that the 2021 iteration will be the only version of the tech event that will be held online, as the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) that organises CES has said that next year’s event will be returning to an in-person format in Las Vegas in 2022, marking the return of the largest tech conference in the world. CES 2022 is one of the first tech event to get back to a normal physical gathering. “We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas - home to CES for more than 40 years - and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces," Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA said in an announcement.

Now, while this comes as a good news for those who are desperately waiting for life to go back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, CTA had announced the return of the event back in July 2020 itself. Back then, the association had said that CES will return to an in-person format in 2022, after hosting the 2021 event in an all-digital format. CES 2022 will be held in January 2022. The event will begin on January 5 and will go on till January 8, with the media days preceding the conference on January 3 and January 4. According to the latest announcement, the events will also be streamed live for those who will be willing to attend the conference virtually.

Some of the confirmed attendees for the 2022 event include Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony. The CTA said that CES 2022 will be held as per the CDC’s safety guidelines, along with state and local guidelines for Nevada and the city of Las Vegas to ensure a safe event for attendees.

