Techies, Samsung India Has Big Hiring Plans In 2022

New Delhi, Nov 24: South Korean electronics major Samsung plans to hire over 1,000 engineers in India from IITs and other top engineering colleges, including BITS Pilani and NITs, in 2022. The young engineers, graduating in 2022, will be hired for new-age domains like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, deep learning, networks, image processing, cloud, data analysis, on-device AI as well as camera technologies, Samsung said in a statement.

For its three R&D centres (Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi), Samsung will hire around 260 engineers from IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkie and other newer IITs. The rest of the hiring will be from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs and NITs, it added. The company will hire students from multiple streams, including computer science, electronics and communications, electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, instrumentation and information technology, to support its efforts to build innovative solutions for India-specific challenges.

Samsung India Senior Vice-President and Head (Human Resources) Sameer Wadhawan said the research and development (R&D) segment in India has evolved in the past few years. "This year, we plan to hire over 1,000 engineers and have already extended 250 PPOs to engineers at IITs and other top institutions," he said.

This year, Samsung had a slightly longer internship period so that students can spend more time in the company, allowing them to interact with the leaders and managers. "This helps us spot bright talent among them. Hiring through PPOs helps both the employer and the employee get a better perspective on job fitment and satisfaction," he added.

Samsung's R&D centres in India have a strong culture of patent filing. The centre in Bengaluru has filed over 7,500 patents globally, with over 3,500 patent filings in India so far.

