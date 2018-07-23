Tecno Camon i Twin Launched in India With 6-inch 18:9 Display And Dual Rear Cameras

TECNO Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched a new smartphone "CAMON iTWIN" for Rs 11,499 in India. Tecno has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer customers with a cashback worth Rs 2,200. Under the Jio cashback offer, customers will get 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each that will be distributed at the first recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. The device also comes with comes with 111 policy. Under this, Tecno is offering 100 days' replacement warranty, one-time screen replacement, and one-month extended warranty on the Camon i Twin.The device features a 6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display comes with a 2.5D curved glass and bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.In terms of optics, Tecno Camon iTwin houses a dual cameras – 13 MP + 2 MP – at the back along with a single 13 MP camera on the front. The rear camera supports Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect. Besides, there also are some other AI-based camera features like AI Beauty Mode supported by both the front and rear cameras.The device features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel. The smartphone recognizes face features to unlock the device using face unlock feature. The is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with company’s HiOS running on top of it. On the connectivity front, the handset has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.