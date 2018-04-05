English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tecno Mobile to Join Hands With an IPL Team, Unveil A New Smartphone
Tecno to launch its latest sub Rs 8000 category smartphone with the start of this IPL season.
Tecno Mobile Set to Join Hands With an IPL Team And Unveil Its Latest Smartphone (photo for representation, image: News18.com)
A new offering by Tecno in the sub 8K category is slated to make its debut with the start of this IPL season. In addition, Tecno will be launching more such products as the IPL season advances. Tecno has also announced that it will be collaborating with one of the IPL teams. The IPL team association details are to be announced on April 6.
The Tecno Camon portfolio currently includes 2 models: Camon I and Camon I Air priced at Rs 8999 and Rs 7999 respectively.
Also Read: Tecno Camon I Review: Just Okay For The Price of Rs 8,990
Last month, Tecno entered into a special offer with Vodafone. Through the collaboration, the company offered a cashback of Rs 2200 along with Free 3 months subscription of Vodafone Play to all the new Tecno Camon I series buyers.
On a similar note, HMD Global, which designs and sells Nokia brand of smartphones and feature phones, also announced that it will return (as Nokia) as the principal sponsor of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The association has now been extended for the next two years, starting with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nokia was also the principal sponsor of KKR from 2008 till 2014.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
