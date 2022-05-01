Tecno Phantom X Smartphone With Curved Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Tecno has launched its Phantom X smartphone in India. The company has predominantly offered devices in the budget and mid-range segment, and now Tecno has gone a level up with the Phantom X in the market.

This device sports a curved AMOLED display, which is first in this price bracket, and also has dual front cameras for the selfie enthusiasts. It gets fast charging support, while the display has been protected using Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Tecno Phantom X Smartphone India Price

Tecno Phantom X smartphone price in India is Rs 25,999 and you can pick it up from May 4 onwards in the country.

Tecno Phantom X Smartphone Specifications

Let’s take a closer look at what Tecno is offering with this smartphone. The Phantom X features a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display, the first-ever from the company. The screen supports Full HD+ resolution and offers 90Hz refresh rate. You get it with a pill-shaped layout where it houses dual selfie cameras, and with this design the 91 per cent screen to body ratio gives you more viewing real estate.

Techno Phantom is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which you get with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable. Techno is also offering the RAM expansion feature.

The phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera module that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front has dual 48-megapixel and 8-megapixel selfie shooters.

Tecno has loaded the phone with a 4700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The device runs on the Android 11-based HIOS 8 version, and should get Android 12 in the near future.

At this price, Tecno Phantom goes up against the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, OnePlus Nord CE 2, iQOO Z6 Pro and a slew of other mid-range smartphones.

