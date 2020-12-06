Tecno Pova Budget Gaming Smartphone Launched in India With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Tecno Mobile has launched a new budget smartphone in India namely, Tecno Pova that is aimed at users who are looking for an affordable gaming phone. Some of the notable features of the smartphone include quad rear cameras, 6,000mAh battery, and the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. With the launch of the Tecno Pova, the China-based Tecno Mobile will hope to rival other budget smartphones in the country such as Xiaomi's Redmi 9 and Realme Narzo 20. The company already offers a range of affordable phones in India such as Tecno Camon 16 and Tecno Spark Power 2 series.

The Tecno Pova price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone will go on sale on December 11 at noon, and customers can choose between Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple colour options via Flipkart. The e-commerce company is also offering a bunch of sale-offers that effectively brings down the price of the smartphone. Deals include an exchange offer up to Rs 9,300, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 1,111 per month, and flat Rs 1,750 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards. As expected, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will get a 5 percent cashback.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Pova comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display that has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128 GB storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone also runs Android 10 with HiOS 7.0 out-of-the-box.

Its quad rear camera setup houses a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture, a 2-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and an AI lens. The phone's camera app supports modes like macro mode, night portrait, slow-motion video, video bokeh, video beauty, auto-scene detection, AI face beauty, AR emoji, and more. At the front, the Tecno Pova has an 8-megapixel camera, housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. Other features of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W dual IC fast charging ad there's a fingerprint sensor at the back. Lastly, the phone has Game Assistant 2.0 and Game Space that are said to enhance users' gaming experience.