Tecno Pova Neo 5G With 120Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 5G series gets a new addition for the Indian market this week in the form of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G smartphone. This device has a high refresh screen, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and has a large capacity battery. Tecno mostly caters to the budget segment but recently it has entered the 5G arena, and the Pova Neo 5G is the latest in its lineup.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Price

Tecno Pova Neo 5G has launched in India for Rs 15,499 and you only have a single 4GB + 128GB variant from the company. The phone goes on sale from early next week through multiple online channels.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Specifications

Tecno Pova Neo 5G has a large 6.9-inch LCD display that offers Full HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which has become a reliable choice in this range. You get it with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable using the microSD card slot.

The phone features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. On the front you have an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Tecno has packed the device with a 6,000mAh battery which only supports 18W charging speed. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB C for charging, and comes with a headphone jack as well.

As we have seen with most 5G phones in this range, brands tend to cut costs because of the chip and give you either less number of cameras at the back, miss out on an AMOLED panel or come without fast charging support. Tecno in this range has to compete with Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and Motorola in the market.

