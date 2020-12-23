Tecno Spark 6 Go With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Launched in India: Price, Specifications and Offers

The Tecno Spark 6 Go has made its debut in India as a budget smartphone from Chinese tech company Techno Mobile. The phone is the latest addition to the Spark 6 lineup that was unveiled earlier this year. Its notable features include dual rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Under its Spark series, the company offers Spark 6 Air, Spark Go, and Tecno Spark 5 smartphones in India - all at an affordable price range.

The newly launched Tecno Spark 6 Go price in India has been set for Rs 8,699 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone will be available to purchase on Flipkart from 12 PM onwards on December 25 in Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Mystery White colour options. Notably, its introductory price is set at Rs 8,499 for same colour and storage options. The e-commerce site has also listed sale deals such as exchange offer worth up t Rs 7,950, 10 percent off on Federal Bank debit card, and no-cost EMI option at Rs 945 per month.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Spark 6 Go sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT display with slim bezels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 480 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10-based HiOS 6.2 out-of-the-box. Its dual rear cameras are housed inside a rectangular module.

The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. The camera app on Tecno Spark 6 Go supports AI HDR, AI beauty, bokeh mode, and auto scene detection. There's also 8-megapixel camera sensor inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. Other features of the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Tecno Spark 6 Go carries a 5,000mAh battery that charges via a Micro-USB port.