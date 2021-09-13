Tecno Spark 8 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India, Priced at Rs 7,999

The Tecno Spark 8 has debuted in India as a successor to the Tecno Spark 7 series, launched early this year. In terms of specification, the new Spark 8 is similar to the predecessor as both smartphones carry dual rear cameras, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and an 8-megapixel camera. The new phone comes in three colour options and is designed for entry-level smartphone users.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Spark 8 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and a 120Hz touch response rate for smoother operation. The screen has quite a noticeable chin. Under the hood, it reportedly comes with the MediaTek A25 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11(Go edition) that is designed for smartphones with lower RAM storage. The dual rear cameras come inside a square-shaped camera module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone but with a more glossy finish. Notably, the camera module also houses a fingerprint scanner for biometric security and Quad Flash. The camera system at the back houses a 16-megapixel primary and a secondary camera sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The camera app on the Tecno Spark 8 comes pre-loaded with modes like 1080p time-lapse photography, smile capture, panorama, portrait mode, 120fps slow motion and more.

Show your true Spark to the world. Bringing to you the all-new Spark 8, with 64GB Memory, 16MP AI enhanced Rear Camera, 5000mAh Battery & it’s sure to give you Bade Sapno Ka Spark.Available at your nearest retail stores from 15th September.#TECNO #Spark8 #BadeSapnoKaSpark pic.twitter.com/mSojOIB1qu — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) September 13, 2021

Other notable features on Tecno Spark 8 include dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm jack. The smartphone carries a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging. The phone is touted to deliver roughly 29 days of standby time, 31 hours of talk time, and 13.27 hours of game length. The Tecno Spark 8 carries a price tag of Rs 7,999 and comes in Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan, and Iris Purple colours. The smartphone will go on sale from September 15 and can be purchased from retail stores across the country.

