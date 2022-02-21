Tecno Spark 8C Smartphone With 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price And Specifications

Tecno has launched its Spark 8C smartphone in India on Monday, and buyers will find its overall features appealing for the price tag. Tecno has a slew of budget smartphones in the market, and the Spark 8C is another contender but with specifications that are hard to find for a price of Rs 7,499, which mind you is an introductory price and could be increased further in the future.

Tecno Spark 8C Price In India

Tecno Spark 8C price in India is Rs 7,499 and will be available in the market from February 24 onwards exclusively on Amazon. You get the Spark 8C in Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Turquoise Cyan and Diamond Grey colours.

Like we said, Tecno Spark 8C gets an introductory price, and the company could make it costlier in the future.

Tecno Spark 8C Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C gets a 6.6-inch HD+ resolution display with support for 720 pixels. But the exciting part is that the screen offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 480 nits peak brightness. The device comes with IPX2 rating for splash resistance.

Tecno has offered the Spark 8C with an unnamed octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and you can extend the RAM using the virtual feature by another 3GB from the internal storage, which gives you 6GB in total. The phone gets 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB using the dedicated microSD card slot.

Spark 8C comes with a dual rear camera setup which consists of a 13-megapixel sensor, and a secondary AI sensor. Tecno has also added custom features like AI Beauty 3.0, Portrait Mode, Wide Selfie, and more. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor.

Tecno has packed the Spark 8C with a 5,000mAh battery which supports ultra power saving mode. The phone supports Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, FM Radio, GPS and Bluetooth for connectivity.

