The Tecno Spark Go 2021 by Tecno Mobile has debuted in India as a budget offering. The new smartphone succeeds the Tecno Spark Go 2020 that was launched in the country in September 2020. Both the old and new models feature a 6.52-inch display and a dual rear camera setup. However, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 comes with a textured back and three new colour options. Overall, both Tecno Spark Go 2021 and the older sibling feature similar specifications and price points are also the same. It carries a price tag of Rs 7,299 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model that comes in Galaxy Blue, Horizon Orange, and Maldives Blue colour options. The phone will retail via Amazon India starting July 7 at 12 PM. The company is also offering an introductory offer, where the phone will retail at Rs 6,699 at launch till stocks last.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Spark Go 2021 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. The display also offers a 20:9 ratio, 480 nits of brightness, and slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio A20 chipset that also powers the Tecno Spark Go 2020. The processor is accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 Go with custom HiOS 6.1 on top. The dual-rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an unknown secondary sensor, which Tecno claims assists with AI photography. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The camera app comes bundled with 18 different scene detection, which the company claims have a 95 percent recognition rate. Other notable features of the Tecno Spark Go 2021 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port. It carries a 5,000mAh battery that does not seemingly support any fast-charging standard. Tecno Mobile claim that the phone can deliver 36 days of standby time and 27 hours of video playback time. Its predecessor also has the same battery capacity. Lastly, it measures 9.1mm in thickness.

