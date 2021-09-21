Telegram 8.0.1 Update Brings Chat Themes, Animated Emojis And More: All That's New

Instant messaging app Telegram had rolled out its version 8 update earlier this month that brought unlimited live streams, the ability to remove captions from media, an improved sticker panel, new animated emojis, and more. Now, Telegram is extending that update with version 8.0.1 that adds new customisation options for individual chats, detailed read receipts in groups, the ability to record video and audio from live streams, and other improvements. The new update also brings new chat themes that will allow users to personalise the look and feel of individual chats. Let us take a look at what’s new:

The most significant change with the version 8.0.1 update is said to be chat themes. This feature allows users to pick from eight themes, with each featuring colourful gradient message bubbles, an animated background, and unique background patterns. To set a theme, users need to go to Chat Header > Change Colors. Telegram, in its announcement said that it will add more themes over time. Apart from chat themes, the new update brings animated and interactive emojis. Among animated emojis, some are now interactive and show a full-screen effect. If the chat is open on both ends, the animations and vibrations will be played simultaneously.

Apart from these visual changes, the update also brings more detailed read receipts in group chats. When users send a message in a group, the message will be marked as “read" as soon as at least one member reads it. Earlier, it used to say “read" only after each and every member had read the message. Further, users can now long-press the message in smaller groups to see which groups members have read it - a feature that has been on WhatsApp since quite some time.

The new Telegram update also brings a feature that will allow admins to record live streams and video chats. An admin can choose whether they want to record both video and audio, or only audio. Once the admin ends the recording, the recording file will be saved in their Saved Messages.

