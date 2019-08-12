Telegram Adds 'Slow Mode' for Group Admins, 'Silent Message' Feature for All Users

To give group admins better control over how members engage with each other, instant messaging app Telegram has introduced a new feature called "Slow Mode". The feature allows a group admin to dictate how often a member can send a message in the group. "When an admin enables Slow Mode in a group, you will only be able to send one message per the interval they choose. A timer will show how long you have to wait before sending your next message," Telegram wrote in a blog-post on Saturday,

The feature is aimed at making conversations in the group more orderly while raising the value of each individual message. Telegram is now letting users set custom titles for group admins. In addition, the app is also going to let users send "silent messages" to somebody. While the text would appear as a notification, it would not trigger a sound-alert. The feature would let users simply hold the Send button to have any message or media delivered without sound.

"This also works in groups, should you get an urgent idea at five in the morning, but not urgent enough to wake up everyone in your work chat," the post explained. Telegram's Android's attachment menu has also been refreshed with larger thumbnails. The app claims to be encrypted from end-to-end and currently has a global user base of over 200 million monthly active users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.