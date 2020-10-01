Telegram Announces New Features Including Anonymous Group Admins, Search Filters, and More

Messaging app Telegram, on September 30, introduced some new features like search filters, anonymous admins, channel comments, and more in its latest update. Search filters allow users to search easily. Anonymous group admins keeps the identity of the group admin hidden, and channel comments allow users to comment on posts or messages within a channel or group. Apart from these three major improvements, Telegram also added new animated emojis, animated popups, day and night themes, and the ability to preview the chat lists of two owned accounts in one app using the account switcher.

Search filters on Telegram allow the users to search specifically for a message, media (photo/videos), files, links, music, and vioce notes. It also allows them to search a particular time period. To search for a specific time period, users just need to type in the date, and it will show all chats, media, links, files, music, and voice notes for that specific day, nicely secluded in their own tabs. Anonymous group admins is a feature focused at those who want to keep the identity of the group admin hidden. Telegram, in its blog post, said that the anonymous group admins feature is being introduced for those who use Telegram to organise protests for democracy and freedom. "Today we're introducing another tool for safer protests," Telegram said in its announcement. Telegram is also announcing Channel Comments, which will let users comment on each message or post within a group. The comments will have a thread of their own, and will also land in the discussion group for everyone to see.

Telegram is a cloud-based messaging app with a special focus on security. The company was founded by Russian entrepreneurs Nikolai Durov and Pavel Durov.